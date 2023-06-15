Listen Live
Logansport Man Charged with Child Solicitation, Other Crimes

Published on June 15, 2023

Mug Shot of William Brazzle

Source: Photo Courtesy of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office / WISH-TV

FULTON COUNTY, Ind. — A 66-year-old Logansport man has been arrested after police say he tried to meet a teenager for sex.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office arrested William Brazzle Tuesday. They say he had gone to Rochester City Park to meet a 13-year-old girl for sex, but he met police officers instead.

The FCSO began looking into Brazzle after the young girl’s parent found inappropriate, sexual messages on her phone. Investigators think Brazzle had been sending those messages.

Apparently, the man planned to have sex with the girl Tuesday, after meeting at the park. Police say he even brought marijuana and alcohol for the occasion.

However, he was ultimately arrested and taken to the Fulton County Detention Center. So far, he has been charged with Child Solicitation, Dealing Marijuana to a Minor, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

