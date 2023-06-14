Indiana To Get $19 Million This Year in Opioid Settlement

STATEWIDE — $19 million are being awarded to local governments in Indiana from the National Opioid Settlement. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration awarded the money Tuesday.

They say another $57 million is coming from the American Rescue Plan Act. That money will be for crisis services.

The $19 million will be spread between 30 local governments, service providers and community organizations. In total, Indiana will receive a total of 507-million-dollars over 18 years. The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction (DMHA) is working with local units of government to promote innovative, community-driven responses to address substance use disorder issues, alongside grants to strengthen Indiana’s “no wrong door” approach to crisis care.

15 community mental health centers across the state are receiving $57 million in Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services grants.

“While the state has a role to play in the fight against the drug epidemic, real change happens at the local level”, said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment and enforcement for the State of Indiana. “Any time we have an opportunity to infuse more dollars into a community for the benefit of Hoosiers, we take advantage of it. These funds will go a long way toward building out the care continuum and improving outcomes for Hoosiers with substance use disorders and mental health needs.”

Grant recipients include:

-City of Shelbyville, to provide funding for uninsured mothers and first responders to access treatment for co-occurring substance use and mental health needs, and to support transition services for incarcerated individuals upon release from jail.

-Warren County Circuit Court, to provide reliable transportation to places of employment, SUD and mental health treatment, court, and other services, and to provide substance use education to adolescents, prescribers, service providers, and stakeholders to promote prevention and harm reduction.

-Centerstone of Indiana, Inc., to establish a new sub-acute Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services Program at the Bartholomew Stride Center in Columbus and expand an existing sub-acute Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services Program at the Monroe Stride Center in Bloomington.

-Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare, to expand and enhance an existing sub-acute Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services Program and pilot a person-centered, trauma-informed Violence Assessment Tool for potential use across the 988 system.