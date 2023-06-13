Will Colts’ Mandatory Minicamp Provide Any Real Answers?

The final item on the offseason checklist before training camp at Grand Park began today for the Indianapolis Colts; mandatory minicamp.

This is the last opportunity, which goes until Thursday, for a baseline to be established when it comes to the depth chart and potential starters prior to the real high-stakes roster decisions that are made in training camp and during the preseason.

Mandatory minicamp can also be a time where holdouts can occur for various reasons, though as of this post it doesn’t appear the Colts have any instances of this, even with a few big names like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. entering contract years.

They also are fortunate to not be dealing with whatever it is that’s happening out in Buffalo with Stefon Diggs and the Bills.

Bills’ HC Sean McDermott told reporters today that he is “very concerned” that WR Stefon Diggs is not at Buffalo’s mandatory minicamp today. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Stefon Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, said his client is in Buffalo, has been in Buffalo since yesterday morning, took his physical, met with the head coach and GM the past two days and the Pro-Bowl WR “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

In fact, the only fines the Colts are worried with right now are the ones that pay homage to Marshawn Lynch.

QB Anthony Richardson begins with “I’m just here so I won’t get fined” and immediately bursts into laughter in response to the first question posed to him during media avail. With a smile, adds “I told my mom I was gonna do that.”#Colts #ForTheShoe — Larra Overton (@LarraOverton) June 13, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

All jokes aside, the main point of discussion (which on the surface, that’s a stronger phrase than the situation actually warrants), is whether the Colts will start Gardner Minshew or Anthony Richardson for the season opener.

That’s an answer that we’ll likely be waiting all summer for, but at the very least it clearly hasn’t impacted the vibes within the quarterback room.

Richardson said the plan is to throw with some wideouts during summer break. Gardner Minshew and him will organize things, plan to do something in Florida with the guys. https://t.co/xdq058YQXR — Kevin Bowen (@KBowen1070) June 13, 2023

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

So will there be any answers at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp? Tuesday on The Fan Midday Show The Dean Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4 stopped by to share his insights now that the final step before training camp upon us.

During our conversation Chapp spoke with us on:

a new thought on Anthony Richardson

if they’ll be any hint at where the QB battle is before training camp

what he thinks makes the most sense for who the Week 1 starter will be

why it’s not fair to hold Richardson to the same standard as Luck and Manning right away

Check out our full conversation with Mike Chappell below and don’t miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Will Colts’ Mandatory Minicamp Provide Any Real Answers? appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Will Colts’ Mandatory Minicamp Provide Any Real Answers? was originally published on 1075thefan.com