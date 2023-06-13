Listen Live
Will Colts’ Mandatory Minicamp Provide Any Real Answers?

Published on June 13, 2023

The final item on the offseason checklist before training camp at Grand Park began today for the Indianapolis Colts; mandatory minicamp.

This is the last opportunity, which goes until Thursday, for a baseline to be established when it comes to the depth chart and potential starters prior to the real high-stakes roster decisions that are made in training camp and during the preseason.

Mandatory minicamp can also be a time where holdouts can occur for various reasons, though as of this post it doesn’t appear the Colts have any instances of this, even with a few big names like Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. entering contract years.

They also are fortunate to not be dealing with whatever it is that’s happening out in Buffalo with Stefon Diggs and the Bills.

In fact, the only fines the Colts are worried with right now are the ones that pay homage to Marshawn Lynch.

All jokes aside, the main point of discussion (which on the surface, that’s a stronger phrase than the situation actually warrants), is whether the Colts will start Gardner Minshew or Anthony Richardson for the season opener.

That’s an answer that we’ll likely be waiting all summer for, but at the very least it clearly hasn’t impacted the vibes within the quarterback room.

So will there be any answers at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp? Tuesday on The Fan Midday Show The Dean Mike Chappell of Fox 59 and CBS 4 stopped by to share his insights now that the final step before training camp upon us.

During our conversation Chapp spoke with us on:

  • a new thought on Anthony Richardson
  • if they’ll be any hint at where the QB battle is before training camp
  • what he thinks makes the most sense for who the Week 1 starter will be
  • why it’s not fair to hold Richardson to the same standard as Luck and Manning right away

Check out our full conversation with Mike Chappell below and don’t miss The Fan Midday Show, weekdays 12-3pm Eastern, on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan.

