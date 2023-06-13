Woman Who Had Babies in Milk Crates Gets Two-Year Sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember the Indianapolis woman arrested last year for having two babies in milk crates attached to her bike.

Blossum Kirby was spotted around East 10th Street last June, on a hot, 90-degree day. One baby was in the front crate, another was in the back crate. Both babies had sunburns and cuts.

Kirby was arrested. She was also seen on video riding the bike and almost falling over a few times.

Medics checked out both babies and took them away from Kirby. She was sentenced Tuesday, June 13th, to a two-year sentence: one year suspended, and one year to be served after she’s done serving time for an auto theft charge.