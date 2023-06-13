Three Teenagers Arrested for Armed Robbery and Carjacking in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS–Three teenagers were arrested Monday in Indianapolis because police think they may have had a role in an armed robbery and carjacking suspects.

On Monday just before 2 am, IMPD says they were told about the armed robbery that happened on W. 10th street. That’s near Fall Creek on the northeast side. The victim had told them that their car had been stolen. Police say, within minutes, they found the “carjacked vehicle traveling in the 2500 block of W. 16th street and conducted a traffic stop.”

They detained the three teenagers and found a gun. The three teenagers are a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and a 17-year-old girl. Police say the girl also had marijuana.

All three of them were arrested for robbery and auto theft. The girl also was charged with possession of narcotics. The 15-year-old boy also had a prior criminal charge for carrying a firearm by a prohibited person.