The Oklahoma Softball Team Provides Hope

The Oklahoma Sooner softball team won the 2023 Women’s College World Series to win their third one in a row.

They are also riding a 53-game winning streak, which is an NCAA softball record. That is not why they were trending though.

When you are back-to-back champions and you are on a monster winning streak, you are circled on everyone’s calendar.

After winning the Women’s College World Series, they were asked about this.

If you did not want to watch the full three-minute video, here is the part you need to know. These Oklahoma softball players were asked this, “It’s a long season, right? You guys have had the target on your back the entire time. The win streak being number one. How do you handle the unique pressure that comes with that? How do you keep the joy for so long when anxiety seems like something that could easily set in?”

Their answer to this question is incredible. In a world where the White House decided to fly a gay pride flag, in a world where there were 22 people killed in Indianapolis over the weekend, in a world where it feels as if we are surrounded by terrible things there are people out there like these Oklahoma softball players.

All three of them answer the question in a similar fashion. The first Oklahoma softball player opened her answer by saying, “The only way that you can have a joy that doesn’t fade away is from the Lord.”

In a world that lacks purpose, these three Oklahoma softball players have one. In a world where the left is pushing life with no purpose. People are looking for worth and purpose. There are people out there who are looking for something better.

