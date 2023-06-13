Listen Live
Local News

Missing Children Found in Indiana, Nebraska Woman Arrested

Published on June 13, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

hands grabbing a jail cell bar

Source: Thinkstock

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Four boys who went missing in Nebraska were found in Warrick County, Indiana.

27-year-old Danielle Cleary was arrested for taking the 9-, 8-, 5-, and 2-year-olds during her supervised visitation time Saturday.  An overnight drive to Indiana was apparently not in keeping with her custody order, as she is their non-custodial parent.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, she “planned to leave with the children and travel to a family member’s residence in Warrick County.”  The kids were then reported missing.

Officers said they found Cleary after a FLOCK camera spotted her car.  The security camera connected her car with the Missing Persons – National Crime Information Center database.

She was taken to the Warrick County Jail, and the kids were taken by the Indiana Department of Child Services.  She will eventually be extradited back to Nebraska, and the boys will be turned over to their legal guardians.

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Relief Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close