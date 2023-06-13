Missing Children Found in Indiana, Nebraska Woman Arrested

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Four boys who went missing in Nebraska were found in Warrick County, Indiana.

27-year-old Danielle Cleary was arrested for taking the 9-, 8-, 5-, and 2-year-olds during her supervised visitation time Saturday. An overnight drive to Indiana was apparently not in keeping with her custody order, as she is their non-custodial parent.

According to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, she “planned to leave with the children and travel to a family member’s residence in Warrick County.” The kids were then reported missing.

Officers said they found Cleary after a FLOCK camera spotted her car. The security camera connected her car with the Missing Persons – National Crime Information Center database.

She was taken to the Warrick County Jail, and the kids were taken by the Indiana Department of Child Services. She will eventually be extradited back to Nebraska, and the boys will be turned over to their legal guardians.