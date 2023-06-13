Man Wanted for Leaving Teenagers at an Indiana Campground

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A man is wanted by police after they say he abandoned two teenagers at a campground in Parke County last week.
According to Parke County Sheriff Jason Frazier, a 16-year-old had been at Rockville Lake Park – without food – for four days. A 17-year-old had been there for a little more than one.
Both were found in a pop-up camper owned by 42-year-old Dell Driskell.
At this time, it is not clear why Driskell might have left the teenagers at the campground. He is currently facing two counts of Neglect of a Dependent.
