Vigo Co. Tourism Director Says Terre Haute Lost Out Due to ISU Not Hosting NCAA Super Regional

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — This past weekend was a loss for Terre Haute in more ways than one, says the head of county tourism.

“It was a poor decision solely by ISU (Indiana State University),” says David Patterson, head of Vigo County Tourism. Patterson talked with Inside Indiana Business about the NCAA Super Regional Tournament, and how Terre Haute lost out on the opportunity to host that event due to Bob Warn Field already being booked for the Indiana Special Olympics.

“I firmly believe had they (ISU) reached out to my office, the convention and visitors bureau, the mayor, the commissioners, the chamber, we could’ve certainly put together an excellent tournament,” says Patterson.

The ISU baseball team lost to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. Patterson says the game could’ve been held in Terre Haute, and many local businesses were looking forward to the economic impact the game could’ve had.

“We probably lost somewhere between a half-million and three-quarter of a million in economic impact,” says Patterson.

The Indiana Special Olympics is a 50-year tradition in Terre Haute. It was that event, plus a few others, that brought major money to the Midwest city.

“With the Missouri Valley Conference, the firefighters and NCAA regional, you know that was probably short of a couple million dollars into our community,” Patterson tells Inside Indiana Business.

Despite the loss of the tournament, Patterson says he’s confident about the city’s future as it continues to expand, both physically and on an economic level, “I really believe that the next few years and all of the investment and things that are happening here are going to dictate the next 50 years for this community. I think we’re in a very important time for our community to make the most of what we have available.”

David Patterson’s interview with Inside Indiana Business was conducted before ISU’s loss in the Super Regional Tournament.