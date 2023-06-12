Donald Trump has been Indicted but what about Everyone Else?

More information has come out about former President Donald Trump’s latest indictment, but the biggest question still remains.

Why are they not investigating Joe and Hunter Biden? Why are they not looking into Mike Pence and the documents he had at his estate in Carmel, Indiana? Why was Hillary Clinton never investigated for the emails she deleted?

Senator Lindsey Graham went made these points to a tee on ABC News. The full interview is below.

If you do not want to take eight minutes to watch the full video, here is the part of the quote that you need to know. “What I don’t like is a system in America that the Secretary of State, who’s a democratic candidate for president, has people take a hammer to social media devices and break them apart, apply bleach bit to a hard drive to erase emails, and allow classified information to get on a felon’s computer, Anthony Weiner… Most Republicans believe we live in a country where Hillary Clinton did very similar things and nothing happened to her.”

That is all correct.

This entire indictment will not be just about Trump, even though the evidence is rolling in. Trump’s lawyers have said on the record, that he told them to destroy the documents. He did that while he was lying to the FBI.

That could be his downfall.

Trying to keep documents from the FBI is never a good idea. Telling people to destroy them is an even worse idea.

Now, the argument is that as president, he can declassify anything he wants. Some are even saying that since he took the documents they were declassified.

The documents Trump took however are interesting ones to declassify.

why would he declassify documents that show how we would strike back if Iran attacked or how we would deal with nuclear secrets?

The Department of Justice has targeted Trump for the last seven years, but he did a lot of this to himself.

If you search someone long enough, you will eventually find something. Meanwhile, all you had to do was glance at Hillary Clinton and you could see the dirt. She was never prosecuted. Joe Biden has evidence against him stacking up to a point where it rivals Mount Everest. There is evidence of bribery, and it should be investigated, but nothing is happening.

The issue is that the rules are different for Trump and Republicans than they are for Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Democrats.

