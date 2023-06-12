IMPD Searching for Missing 2-Year-Old and Mother

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Naje Jackson and 2-year-old Nyeir Vance. They were last seen at approximately 9:00 pm Sunday, June 11, 2023, in the 3000 block of N. Colorado Ave. That’s on the northeast side of Indianapolis near 30th Street and North Sherman Drive.
Nyeir was last seen wearing a red basketball shirt, black sweatpants with black and white shoes. Nyeir is described as a black male, 2’6”, 30lbs, black hair and brown eyes.
Jackson, who is the non-custodial parent of Nyeir, no longer has custody through a court order. She may be driving a blue Chrysler 200 with an unknown plate number.
If you see them, you’re asked to call 911 immediately. You can also call Crimestoppers (317-262-TIPS).
