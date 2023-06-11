Mayor Joe Hogsett is proposing to raise the legal age to purchase a firearm, ban “semiautomatic assault weapons”, and roll back Constitutional Carry

Mayor Joe Hogsett with the City County Council have recently made new proposals regarding guns intended to keep Indianapolis residents safe. As Guy Relford explains, these proposals are to create new ordinances, not new crimes. They can only fine people for violating an ordinance, they cannot put people in jail.

what complete idiot thinks that a fine will deter a person who is not afraid of the death penalty, not afraid of 60 years in prison, not afraid of dying in a shootout with his fellow bad guy by police… but he might get fined by the city of Indianapolis?

In addition to the absurdity of expecting to reduce gun crimes with fines, the city of Indianapolis cannot regulate firearms because it runs counter to the Indiana Firearms Preemption Act. The law restricts any political subdivision of the state’s ability to create firearm restrictions of their own, with few exceptions.

