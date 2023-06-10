Man Known as the “Unabomber” Found Dead Saturday

BUTNER, North Carolina — Ted Kaczynski, the man known as the Unabomber, has been found dead in his prison cell.

A Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson said the 81-year-old Kaczynski was found dead Saturday morning at a facility in North Carolina.

Once referred to as America’s “most prolific bomber,” he was arrested in 1996 after 20 years of evading authorities.

He had been transferred to the North Carolina facility from a maximum-security center in Colorado in 2021, due to his declining health.