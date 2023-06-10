Hoosier Leaders Respond to Recent Gun Violence

INDIANAPOLIS — Following multiple shootings in the Circle City, Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett released a statement Saturday.

In it, he said:

Last night, gun violence harmed several people across Indianapolis, including multiple children who sustained injuries in separate accidental shootings. Yet their true cause was no accident. I share the anger of our community in the proliferation and reckless use of firearms in Indianapolis, and pledge to continue fighting for common-sense gun safety measures to protect our most vulnerable.

However, Hogsett was not the only leader to express his frustrations. Indy Metro Police Assistant Chief Chris Bailey echoed similar sentiments.

In his statement, he said:

Yesterday, 3 children were injured, because of unsecured firearms and reckless, irresponsible behavior. We are frustrated, angry and heartbroken. The IMPD is investigating these incidents and will hold those responsible accountable. We need parents, adults and our community to do better. The lives of our children and their futures are at stake.

The two are not alone in voicing their frustrations about gun violence, which has been a major topic of conversation between Republican and Democratic leaders.