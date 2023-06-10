Listen Live
Suspect Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting

Published on June 10, 2023

ELWOOD, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after officers shot a Noblesville man.

Earlier this week, Elwood Police officers went to South L Street after learning of a possible domestic battery incident.  However, once they arrived, their suspect was already gone.

A few hours later, they found 26-year-old Dakota McCreary near South J Street after someone spotted him and made a phone call.  Apparently, he was armed and ultimately pointed his gun at police, so they shot him.

He was taken to a hospital in Elwood before being flown to one in Indianapolis.  State Police have not yet provided an update on his condition.

The Elwood Police officers involved were wearing cameras at the time.

