Monroe County Road Incident Leads to Arrest of Illinois Man

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — An Illinois man was arrested after a road rage incident in Monroe County, state police say.

At 3:18 p.m. Wednesday, officers with the Indiana State Police assisted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with a reported road rage incident involving two vehicles on State Road 46 between Ellettsville and Spencer.

According to police, a 2023 Chevrolet Cruz was in the middle of the roadway with the driver of the vehicle having a medical issue. Before police and emergency services arrived, an altercation occurred between the occupants of a white pickup truck and the occupant of the Chevrolet Cruz.

The white pickup truck left the scene before Portteus arrived at the scene.

State police initiated a traffic stop with the white pickup truck on State Road 46, near the Concord Road intersection in Owen County. During the traffic stop, state police determined that a passenger, Jesse E. Karrick, 28, of Illinois, was wanted on warrnat for burglary out of Illinois.

State police transported Karrick to the Owen County Jail, where Karrick awaits extradition to Illinois. The road rage incident remains under investigation.