Donald Trump Indicted over Classified Documents

“The corrupt Biden Administration has informed my attorneys that I have been Indicted, seemingly over the Boxes Hoax.”

Those were the words posted by Donald Trump on Truth Social after being indicted for the second time.

The indictment is yet to be unsealed, but we know that Trump is listed as a criminal defendant charged with at least seven counts involving obstruction of justice, conspiracy, and illegal retention of classified government material. He is set to appear in court in Miami on Tuesday.

This indictment is linked to when Donald Trump had over 300 classified documents recovered, mostly in his Florida estate.

If these charges are linked to having classified documents in his home, then why have former Vice President Mike Pence and current President Joe Biden been indicted?

In January Pence’s attorney turned over about a dozen classified documents to the FBI. Pence took full responsibility for having the documents in his home saying, “I had no business having classified documents in my residence, and I took full responsibility for it.”

Biden had classified documents in multiple locations. He had some at his office and some at his home in Delaware.

Trump has been extremely vocal about the situation on Truth Social. He posted this about his innocence, ““I’m an innocent person, I did nothing wrong. And we will fight this out just like we’ve been fighting for seven years. It would be wonderful if we could devote our full time to making America great again.”

