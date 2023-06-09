Bloomington Urging State To Legalize Driver Cards For Undocumented Immigrants

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — There are many undocumented immigrants in Indiana who work and require transportation to get to and from work.

Advocates for undocumented immigrants say that driving can be risky for them since they are not able to get a driver’s license.

“We’ve met thousands and thousands of families, particularly mothers, who are being pulled over by law enforcement and being handcuffed in front of their children simply because they don’t have a document,” said Ed Rodriguez, a spokesman for the La Voz Unida which advocates for undocumented immigrants.

Rodriguez told the Bloomington city council that more cities need to push the state legislature to support a bill that fell short of getting support this past session. The bill would allow undocumented immigrants to have a “driver card”, allowing them to drive to and from work and to the grocery store.

Mari Cruz Luna with Cosecha Indiana said undocumented immigrants working prop up many industries in Indiana.

“From poultry to the RV industry up in northern Indiana because they recognize it’s also important,” she said to WISH-TV.

Bloomington became the 14th city or town in Indiana to pass a resolution urging state lawmakers to approve driver cards for undocumented immigrants.

Those against it say driving is a privilege and not a right adding that approving driver cards would not be fair to those who have worked through the process to become a US citizen.