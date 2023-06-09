Two IMPD Officers Hurt In Crash During Police Chase

INDIANAPOLIS — Two police officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were hurt in during a police chase in Indianapolis.
Just after 8 pm Thursday, police began chasing a man who was wanted on rape and strangulation charges. As the chase went north on Shadeland Avenue near Fall Creek, a civilian was trying to get out of the way. The car, in an attempt to avoid the civilian, swerved into the path of one of the IMPD cruisers. That caused a crash. The civilian was not hurt.
There were two officers inside that cruiser. One of them had at least one cut on his body. The other now has a broken leg. Both were taken to a hospital to be treated.
IMPD says other officers who were chasing the suspect eventually caught him near 82nd street. He was arrested.
