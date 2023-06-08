Hoosier Uses His Investment Business to Steal $1.2 Million

INDIANAPOLIS — A Centerpoint man will spend more than 4 years in prison after getting clients to invest with his business…and taking their money instead.

50-year-old Bruce Ford had previously pled guilty to multiple counts of Wire Fraud and Money Laundering.

In 2012, he created Ford Financial and Insurance Services. The Department of Justice says he used that business to steal more than $1 million between 2013 and 2018.

He told clients that they could get higher returns by investing with him than by investing in IRAs or 401(k)s. He had victims move their money into Self-Directed Individual Retirement Accounts, and he then transferred that money to his own personal bank accounts.

He was able to cover his tracks by shuffling the stolen money around, using some of it to provide returns in an effort to make his business look legitimate.

After prison, Ford will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 3 years, and he must pay restitution.