Man Pleads Guilty to Rape, Murder of Care Home Resident

*Warning: This story could be disturbing for some readers. Please be advised.*

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man will spend the next 45 years in prison after pleading guilty to the Rape and Murder of a fellow care home resident.

Dwayne Freeman and 80-year-old Patricia Newnum both lived at the Homestead Healthcare Center in February of 2022. Police think that is where Freeman raped and killed the woman, who was in hospice care at the time.

According to court documents, an employee walked into Newnum’s room on February 2nd and saw a naked Freeman on top of Newnum. The employee also claimed the man was holding a pillow over the woman’s face.

When questioned by police, Freeman offered a variety of stories. At first, he said Newnum was already dead when he entered her room.

Then, he changed his story to say that the two had been having consensual sex, even though staff said her speech and mobility were extremely limited at the time of her death.

Officers think Freeman was intoxicated when the incident occurred. Homestead Healthcare staff also say he had told them, “I’m going to get me a woman tonight,” the night before Newnum died.

While this is not the first time the man has been in trouble with the law, he is now facing 45 years in exchange for his guilty pleas. He will be formally sentenced on June 22nd.