Mike Pence Launches 2024 GOP Presidential Campaign

Former Vice President Mike Pence threw his hat into the 2024 GOP presidential ring Wednesday. He also threw his ex-boss, former President Donald Trump under the bus as he questioned Trump’s conservatism and leadership.

“When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016 he promised to govern as a conservative, and together we did just that,” Pence said in his announcement speech. “But today, he makes no such promise.”

Pence accused Trump of turning his back on the Constitution and conservative values and policy, as he formally declared his candidacy in Ankeny, Iowa – the state that leads off the Republican presidential nominating calendar.

“I believe that anyone who puts themselves over the Constitution should never be President of the United States and anyone who asks someone else to put them over the constitution should never be President of the United States again,” Pence said of Trump. Trump had urged Pence to reject the 2020 presidential election results as he presided over the certification of Electoral College votes on Jan. 6, 2021.

Pence also took aim at President Biden and the damage he’s done as president.

“This country’s in a lot of trouble. Joe Biden and the radical left have weakened America at home and abroad… In many ways our country has grown barely recognizable in just a few short years. There are crises everywhere.”