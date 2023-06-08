The FBI Finally Allowed Representative Comer to see the Whistleblower Document

On Monday, House Oversight Committee Chairman and Kentuckey Representative James Comer threw down the gauntlet.

He threatened to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt for refusing to hand over a physical copy of the whistleblower document to the panel.

This led to the FBI allowing Representative Comer and Oversight Ranking Member and Maryland Democratic Senator Jamie Raskin to view the file in a secure room in the Capitol. Despite being able to see the file, the FBI did not allow them to keep it.

After reviewing the file, Representative Comer made a statement.

He said, “The claims made in the document are consistent with what we found and disclosed to you all in Romania. It suggests a pattern of bribery where payments would be made through shell accounts and multiple banks.” In his statement he was referring to a committee report from last month that showed a corrupt Romanian businessman paid $1 million to members of the Biden family between November 2015 and May 2017.

The document had revealed more information about the timing. Comer went on to say, “This particular document was dated in 2020. But there are notes in the document that date back to 2017. We believe that this human source initially informed the FBI of the bribery scheme back in 2017. So my question to the FBI was, ‘What exactly have you done with this accusation?’”

With more information out about the document that seems to support the committee’s accusations it will be interesting to see where the committee and FBI go from here.

