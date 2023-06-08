Liquor Store Robber Crashes After Chase On I-69

ANDERSON, Ind. — A man robbed a liquor store and led police on a lengthy chase Wednesday evening.
It started in Anderson where police say the man walked into a Save-On Liquor store, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash.
He took what he could and ran, with the cops quickly catching up to him.
The thief led Madison County deputies and State Police down I-69 into Hamilton County where he eventually crashed near Fishers. He was injured and taken to the hospital.
The crash scene caused back-ups on I-69 well into the night.
