Banks Questions Labor Secretary Over Increasing Child Labor Violations

WASHINGTON — Lawmakers on the House Education and the Workforce Committee had a lot of questions for the acting Labor Secretary, Julie Su, on Wednesday.

For Indiana Congressman Jim Banks (R-IN-3rd), it was a chance to grill the secretary about growing concerns about child labor law violations he attributes to problems at the southern border.

Banks, waived papers around while questioning Su. They were a copy of a New York Times investigative piece that delved into accusations that the Biden Administration “ignored” warnings about companies taking advantage of illegal immigrant children for child labor.

“This story says that you and this administration have completely ignored, what I believe, is another example of the biggest humanitarian crisis in American history,” Banks said. “What the heck are you doing about it?”

Su said in response that the New York Times piece ran as a result of the Labor Department’s investigation that had already been taking place beforehand. Still, Banks kept at Su adding that the reason more reports of child labor in the U.S. are because of President Biden’s policies regarding the southern border.

“Since the Biden Administration started we’ve seen a 69-percent increase in child labor violations because of the open border policies that have flooded this country,” said Banks.

The New York Times reported that over 250,000 migrant children have come across the southern border alone in the last two years. As Banks quoted in the article it reported that many of these children have ended up working jobs in slaughterhouses, replacing roofs, or operating machinery in factories.

Su assured the committee several times that the department is doing everything it can to crack down on child labor violations involving children who may be in the country illegally.