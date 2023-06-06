Sheriff: Columbus Man Tries to Escape Courthouse, Strangle Self in Back of Jail Van

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — On Monday, a Columbus man tried to flee the Bartholomew County Courthouse where he was receiving a jail sentence for a criminal misdemeanor.

35-year-old Trevin LittleJohn was receiving a 200 day jail sentence when he announced that he would not be going to jail, according to the Bartholomew County Sheriff.

According to court docs, a court security officer was walking toward LittleJohn to take him into custody. LittleJohn then ran to the door of the courtroom and used courtroom chairs to obstruct the officer. He made it to the hallway of the courthouse.

LittleJohn then escaped the grasp of another officer and nearly made his way down the stairs. After warning LittleJohn several times, an officer tazed him. The tazer prongs had “little to not effect” on LittleJohn, according to the sheriff.

LittleJohn was tazed twice.

As he attempted to escape again, LittleJohn fell to the floor and was arrested.

LittleJohn was taken to a local hospital. On the way there, officers found LittleJohn attempting to strangle himself using the seatbelt of the corrections transport van.

LittleJohn then escaped the grasp of another officer and nearly made his way down the stairs. After warning LittleJohn several times, an officer tazed him. The tazer prongs had “little to not effect” on LittleJohn, according to the sheriff.

LittleJohn was tazed twice.

As he attempted to escape again, LittleJohn fell to the floor and was arrested.

LittleJohn was taken to a local hospital. On the way there, officers found LittleJohn attempting to strangle himself using the seatbelt of the corrections transport van.