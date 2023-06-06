Listen Live
Local News

Hoosier Chef to Appear on the “Food Network”

Published on June 6, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2023 TCM Classic Film Festival Day 2 – Friday

Source: Jon Kopaloff / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — With the summer heat, you might be planning to plug in the grill and become your home’s version of a Food Network star.  And, while you’re doing this, you can root for one Hoosier chef on an actual Food Network competition.

Chef Terry Anthony, of The Block Bistro & Grill, will be competing on “The Great Food Truck Race: David Vs. Goliath” later this month.

Tyler Florence will host the 8-episode series, in which veteran food truck chefs compete against rookies – like Anthony – for a $50,000 prize.

Chef Terry Anthony

Source: Gainbridge / Gainbridge Photography

Anthony says he wants his restaurant to reflect a real neighborhood block, with diverse menu offerings and a welcoming vibe that appeal to people from all cultures and backgrounds.

If you would like to watch Anthony compete, tune in to the Food Network starting Sunday, June 18th, at 8 p.m.

You can check out the restaurant’s full menu here.

Delicious steak and ribeye barbecued stock photo. The sauce is spread over the meat. Fires are coming out from under the grill

Source: Sencer Seker / Getty

RELATED TAGS

Local News - Events Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Topic - Celebrity News Topic - Community Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close