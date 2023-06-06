Hoosier Chef to Appear on the “Food Network”

INDIANAPOLIS — With the summer heat, you might be planning to plug in the grill and become your home’s version of a Food Network star. And, while you’re doing this, you can root for one Hoosier chef on an actual Food Network competition.

Chef Terry Anthony, of The Block Bistro & Grill, will be competing on “The Great Food Truck Race: David Vs. Goliath” later this month.

Tyler Florence will host the 8-episode series, in which veteran food truck chefs compete against rookies – like Anthony – for a $50,000 prize.

Anthony says he wants his restaurant to reflect a real neighborhood block, with diverse menu offerings and a welcoming vibe that appeal to people from all cultures and backgrounds.

If you would like to watch Anthony compete, tune in to the Food Network starting Sunday, June 18th, at 8 p.m.

You can check out the restaurant’s full menu here.