Indianapolis Colts Player Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is under Investigation

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. is under investigation by the NFL for allegedly betting on NFL games last year.

When the news broke no one had a name. The NFL did not want to reveal who they were investigating, but Rodgers Sr. came out and owned up to his mistakes.

Despite taking responsibility for his actions, Rodgers Sr. could see serious consequences for his gambling.

Over the course of the 2022-2023 season, he placed 100 bets. That is not the issue. The issue is that he placed bets on Colts games.

He played a significant part of this is that he played a decent amount last year. He was the starting kick returner, he started 9 games at cornerback, and played 43% of the Colts’ defensive snaps.

Since 2018, when the federal ban on gambling was lifted by the Supreme Court seven players have been suspended for violating the NFL’s gambling policies. Of the seven most of them were special teamers and none of them were consistent starters. (Calvin Ridley was away from the Atlanta Falcons when he placed his bets). Rodgers Sr. would be the first player to be suspended for gambling that consistently contributed to his team’s success.

The longest suspension for gambling in NFL history is 16 months. Depending on what else comes out in the NFL’s investigation Rodgers Sr. could be suspended longer.

To hear Tony Katz’s and JMV’s thoughts on Rodgers Sr. and the investigation, click the link below