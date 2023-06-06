ISU Will Not Host Super Regional Due To Scheduling Conflict

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The Indiana State Sycamores are shocking the world of college baseball after not only winning their Regional with an undefeated record but also doing it while hosting their own Regional with a baseball park that many said might not be up to the task to host it.

ISU head coach Mitch Hannahs told JMV on 93.5 and 107.5 The Fan on Monday that the city and school showed up and showed out over the weekend to put on a Regional that he said went above and beyond expectations.

“The support, it was unbelievable,” Hannahs said. “No just having fans there, but they were into it and they were a factor. It was way beyond what I anticipated. I thought we’d have some good crowds, but that was unbelievable.”

By rule, Indiana State has earned the right to host the Super Regional as well as they will take on Texas Christian University (TCU) this coming weekend.

Unfortunately, the Sycamores will not be hosting as Indiana State University has a scheduling conflict at Bob Warn Field with Special Olympics of Indiana hosting their annual event there the same weekend the Super Regional is due to take place.

This means unless a neutral site is determined by the NCAA, Indiana State will have no choice but to travel to Dallas to face the Horned Frogs at their home ballpark.

“You know you prep. Everything we do is based on knowing you’ve got to go into somebody else’s park and beat them to get to Omaha,” Hannahs said of the situation. “It is what it is. At this point in the season, it certainly helps to have a home crowd, but I think whoever plays the best is going to win. It really doesn’t matter where you’re at.”

Hannahs said that his squad does not fear losing.

“When you fear losing is when you get in trouble in this business,” said Hannahs. “I think that’s the best thing about this group. They don’t fear losing. They know if you’re not good enough, you’re not good enough. You go back and try to get better.”

Indiana State’s 11-8 victory over Iowa on Sunday advanced the Sycamores to the Super Regional for the first time ever. That is taking into account that Indiana State has been to the College World Series before back in 1986. But, this will be the first time ISU has played a Super Regional since that round of the tournament was added in 1999.