Chick-fil-a Boycotts and New Presidential Candidates

People are potentially going to boycott Chick-fil-a because they recently hired a DEI officer. There is no need to do this.

What else are you going to eat for lunch? Where are you going to go to get delicious lemonade?

The trend of these major companies hiring DEI officers is only digging in on the wokeness. It has led to clothing lines of tucking, and businesses trying to use children as political pons.

Chick-fil-a is different. This is the company that had their CEO shine the shoes of a black man to show how much he cared. Chick-fil-a still has conservative values. They are closed on Sundays so their employees can go to church. Do you remember what happened in 2019? They were boycotted by the LGBTQ+ community because they were against them.

They have a DEI officer. So what? They are going to continue to make amazing chicken, and they are not going to push any wokeness on you like the Targets and Kohl’s of the world. It goes against the pattern of their actions ever since they started the business way back in 1967.

The lines should continue to be long during the lunch rush at Chick-fil-a, but the lines will not be as long as the number of people lined up to run in the Republican Primary.

Three more people have thrown their names in the hat. Chris Christie, Doug Burgum, the North Dakota governor, and former Indiana governor, Mike Pence have all entered the race.

To hear Tony Katz’s thoughts on the three new candidates, click the link below.