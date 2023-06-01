“Pack the Cruisers” to Help Feed Hungry Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — This weekend, you can help local police officers support Hoosiers in need through the “Pack the Cruiser” food drive.

Officers in Hamilton, Johnson, Marion, and Monroe counties will be collecting food in front of certain Kroger stores from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. If you decide to participate, you can grab a shopping list from officers at participating stores and buy the items on-site.

Foods like peanut butter, jelly, applesauce, and mac & cheese cups are all needed, especially to help hungry kids get through the summer months. Donated items will benefit food pantries and youth programs.

Participating Stores in Hamilton County:

1) 11700 Olio Road, Fishers

2) 9799 East 116th Street, Fishers

3) 7272 Fishers Crossing Drive (116th and Allisonville)

4) 172 West Logan Street, Noblesville

5) 14800 Hazel Dell Crossing, Noblesville

6) 17447 Carey Road, Westfield

7) 150 West 161st Street, Westfield

8) 1217 South Rangeline Road, Carmel

9) 10679 North Michigan Road, Carmel

Participating Stores in Johnson County:

1) 970 North Morton Street, Franklin

2) 5961 North State Road 135, Greenwood

Participating Stores in Marion County:

1) 11101 Pendleton Pike, Indianapolis (Lawrence P.D.)

Participating Stores in Monroe County:

1) 500 South Liberty Drive, Bloomington