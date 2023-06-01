Jim Banks Did not Vote on the Debt Ceiling

Jim Banks was on ‘Tony Katz Today,’ on Wednesday where he said that he would be a no vote for the debt ceiling bill.

Then, that very night he did not vote on the bill. The vote passed with a vote of 314-117. Why did Congressman Banks not vote?

Tony reached out to his team, here was his response.

“The vote closed as the congressman was walking onto the floor. He registered his no vote with the House Clerk. Congressman Banks made it clear he was opposed to raising the debt limit and will continue to fight for fiscal conservatism.”

