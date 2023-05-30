Listen Live
Man on the Street: Is President Biden Doing A Good Job?

Published on May 30, 2023

President Biden

Source: Photo: Yuri Gripas/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images

According to a recent CNN poll, only 33 percent of Americans believe that it would be a step forward if President Biden were to be re-elected in 2024.

What happened to all of the Biden supporters? WIBC Producer Jason Dozier, who is filling in on the Kendall & Casey Show this week decided to take the streets of Downtown Indianapolis to ask people what they think of Joe Biden and his presidency.

 

 

 

