2 Kids & 1 Adult Dead After Suspected Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

MUNCIE, Ind. — Two children and an adult are dead from what investigators believe to be carbon monoxide poisoning.

All three were found unresponsive in their Muncie home Sunday. They were already dead by the time police arrived.

The Delaware County Coroner’s Office says the victims are a 1-year-old girl, 3-year-old boy, and a 24-year-old man. Their names have not been released and autopsies were performed Monday.

The Muncie Fire Department found high readings of carbon monoxide in the home.