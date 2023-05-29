Indy 500 Winner Josef Newgarden Joins Us To Talk About His Win, Iconic Celebration

Josef Newgarden was as much smiles as he was filled with a sense of relief in Victory Lane on Sunday afternoon, claiming his first Indianapolis 500 win. He’s heard the noise, he heard the criticism and questions of why he hadn’t won at Indy yet and he silenced all of those who doubted him on Sunday at a place that he holds true to his heart.

He knew how he’d celebrate. He’d been planning and fantasizing about it for years. He knew about the gap at the fence and he knew he could celebrate with the masses when and if that day ever came.

I’ve been wanting to do that since I was a rookie. There’s nothing like the Indy 500 crowd. It’s a magical place. It’s something to behold. I knew exactly where that location was. I’ve been scouting it for years. – Josef Newgarden on his celebration in the Indy 500 crowd

Josef Newgarden joined Kevin & Query hours after winning the Indianapolis 500 and discussed his emotions throughout the day, taking the lead, his thoughts on the late red flag, his celebration and how he and the team celebrated the victory.

