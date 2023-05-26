Shreve Talks Crime in Indy, Hogsett’s Gun Ideas

INDIANAPOLIS–The Republican candidate for Mayor of Indianapolis Jefferson Shreve says it’s time for the City of Indianapolis and Mayor Joe Hogsett to get more proactive on fighting crime and stop being reactive.

Shreve is running against Hogsett in the November election.

“We don’t have enough people working for the city’s police department to protect the people and property. Those that are left are burned out and frustrated. When there are significant crimes like auto theft, it’s just a rotating door. Our officers will pick them (criminals) up and six hours later, they are back out on the street. Then the officer’s left with a bunch of paperwork to process. It’s such a frustrating system,” said Shreve Friday morning in an interview with 93 WIBC’s Kendall and Casey.

He also reacted to Hogsett’s proposal of banning the sale of “military style, AR-15 rifles”, raising the gun buying age from 18 to 21, and eliminating Permit-less/Constitutional Carry and concealed carry throughout Marion County.

“It’s just sort of political posturing by him. It’s a desperate play because what he’s proposing statutorily just won’t work,” said Shreve.

Jefferson Shreve is a Republican who has twice filled vacancies on the City-County Council and sits on the IUPUI Board of Advisors. Shreve is the founder of Storage Express, a self-storage business that sold last year for $590 million.