Accused Child Sex Trafficker Wanted By FBI Could Be in Indiana

STATEWIDE — An accused child sex trafficker wanted by the FBI could be in Indiana.

Donald Eugene Fields II, a 58-year-old from St. Louis, has been added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list. He’s tied to a child sex trafficking case from Missouri, where at least one child was trafficked sometime between 2013 and 2017.

Fields has family in Indiana and Kentucky, according to the FBI. He also occasionally visits Florida.

A federal arrest warrant was issued on December 8th, 2022. Fields is described by the FBI as being at least 6 feet tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He weighs anywhere from 219 to 235 pounds. He also has scars on his chest, groin, legs, and knees. A tribal tattoo can be seen on his right shoulder.

The FBI is offering up to $250,000 for info that leads to his arrest.