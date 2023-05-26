LGBTQ+ ‘Youth Carnival’ Bars Parents from Attending

The Indiana Youth Group, an organization that “serves young people ages 12-24 who self-identify as LGBTQ+, as well as their ally peers,” is collaborating with Indy Pride to host an event called the “Youth Carnival” in which parents are not allowed to attend with their children. The event will be sponsored by the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

Since parents are not barred from attending the event with their children, they are encouraged to “participate in other activities offsite” down the street from the event at Trinity Lutheran Church, or to “explore the city.”

Tony Kinnett from The Daily Signal joined the Kendall & Casey Show today to talk about his latest article on the matter and why people are up in arms about the “Youth Carnival”.