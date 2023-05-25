Carmel Teenager Addresses “Period Poverty”

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Even if you have never experienced the sticker shock of purchasing feminine hygiene products at a store, your mom, spouse, daughter, or sister probably has.

The words “period” or “menstruation” might immediately make you feel uncomfortable, but the phenomenon is one that billions of people across the world face.

Unfortunately, the items needed for this monthly cycle can be extremely expensive. Now, one Carmel teenager is working to support her community by addressing “period poverty.”

13-year-old middle schooler Maren Sander is collecting boxes of pads and tampons to add to Carmel Middle School’s Pantry Packs program. This program provides food for students in need, and now, it will provide menstrual products as well.

“Period poverty” is a term that refers to the inherent expense of feminine hygiene products, and the fact that many simply cannot afford to purchase the needed items each month.

And, if people do not have access to these items, they can face serious health concerns such as infections, reproductive illnesses, and mental health challenges.

Through Sander’s efforts, students in need will take home some hygiene products every month, along with their food. She says, “Even if the girls haven’t started their periods, there is probably another woman in the family who could use the products.”

Eventually, the teen plans to extend her program to Clay Middle School and Creekside Middle School as well. You can support her efforts by donating items found here.