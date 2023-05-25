Listen Live
Local News

Shooting Involving State Trooper on Indy’s East Side

Published on May 25, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Source: (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – There was a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.

Police says a suspect was shot at 34th Street and Franklin Road around 12:20 p.m. The suspect was conscious while being transported to the hospital.

The trooper involved was not hurt.

More from WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close