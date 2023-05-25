Shooting Involving State Trooper on Indy’s East Side

INDIANAPOLIS – There was a shooting on the east side of Indianapolis Thursday afternoon.
Police says a suspect was shot at 34th Street and Franklin Road around 12:20 p.m. The suspect was conscious while being transported to the hospital.
The trooper involved was not hurt.
-
Senator John Fetterman is not Okay
-
Supreme Court Refuses to Block Assault Weapon Bans
-
Nebraska State Senator Loses her Mind
-
Senator John Fetterman's Transcripts have been Edited
-
Pew Study: White Liberals Disproportionately Suffer From Mental Illness.
-
$50 to Park at Geist Waterfront Park in Fishers is not Discrimination
-
Two People Injured in Shooting on Indy's Northeast Side
-
Kendall And Casey