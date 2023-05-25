Listen Live
Airbnb’s Holiday Weekend Crackdown

Published on May 25, 2023

STATEWIDE — Recently, homeowners, community members, and police officers alike have voiced concerns about the misuse of short-term rentals.  Now, Airbnb has announced that it will be cracking down on disruptive renters over Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.

The company plans to block some home reservations over those holiday weekends, namely at sites known to be “potentially higher-risk.”  Last year, Airbnb stopped more than 100 people from booking Hoosier properties, thanks to a similar measure.

Changes to holiday policies will affect homes around the country, not just in Indiana.  Learn more here.

