Airbnb’s Holiday Weekend Crackdown

STATEWIDE — Recently, homeowners, community members, and police officers alike have voiced concerns about the misuse of short-term rentals. Now, Airbnb has announced that it will be cracking down on disruptive renters over Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends.
Changes to holiday policies will affect homes around the country, not just in Indiana. Learn more here.
