Suspect in Death of IMPD Officer Breann Leath Seeks Insanity Defense

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The man facing a possible death penalty for the murder of IMPD Officer Breann Leath wants to seek an insanity defense.

Attorneys for Elliahs Dorsey filed notice with the court on Wednesday, according to court documents obtained by News 8.

Dorsey faces charges for the April 2020 shooting death of Officer Leath as she responded to a 911 call at an east side apartment.

In the motion, Dorsey’s attorneys say they may use an insanity defense in both the guilt/innocence phase of the trial as well as sentencing.

The attorneys also acknowledge the motion for an insanity defense is later than typical court guidelines, but blame at least part of the delay on issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dorsey’s legal team claims he has been evaluated by multiple medical experts, including Dr. Stephanie Callaway who found Dorsey “was suffering from a mental illness at the time of the offense.”

A Marion County judge ruled last week that prosecutors can seek the death penalty against Dorsey.