Man on Motorcycle Dies Shortly After Hitting Car on Indy’s East Side

Published on May 25, 2023

Source: WISH TV

INDIANAPOLIS--A man on a motorcycle was killed shortly after police say his motorcycle hit a car Wednesday night on the near east side of Indianapolis. That’s not far from downtown.

IMPD says it happened around 9 pm at the intersection of East Washington and North Pine streets. They believe the motorcycle was eastbound on East Washington Street when it hit the car that was turning from the Interstate 65 ramp to go westbound on East Washington Street.

Police think the motorcycle may have been going too fast, but they don’t think alcohol was a factor.

The man on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but later died at the hospital.

The person who drove the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with investigators, says IMPD.

