Pacers Player to Drive Pace Car at Indianapolis 500

Pacers’ guard Tyrese Haliburton, who had a breakout season in 2022-2023, has been named honorary pace car driver for the 107th running of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

Haliburton will drive the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 hardtop convertible and lead the field of 33 drivers to the start of “the greatest spectacle of racing.”

During the 2022-2023 NBA season, Haliburton was named an NBA All-Star for the first time, and became the first player in NBA history to average 20 or more points, 10 or more assists, and shoot 40 percent or better from three-point range.

He became the first player to record 40+ assists and no turnovers over any three-game span in NBA history.

Haliburton was originally selected as the 12th overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings and traded to the Pacers during the 2021-2022 season. He has averaged 16.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, and 1.6 steals over 191 games during three seasons with the Kings and Pacers.