Anderson Police Need Your Help Finding 19-Year-Old Shooting Suspect

ANDERSON, Ind. — Police in Anderson need your help finding a 19-year-old man they believe shot a woman Monday.

The shooting happened on the 3900 block of Hoosier Woods Court in Anderson. Officers arrived to find a woman shot. She was taken to a hospital in Indianapolis in stable, but serious condition.

“The suspect was identified as Daemauze Red,” says Detective Caleb McKnight, Public Information Officer with Anderson Police, “he’s male, black, 19-years-old.”

Police believe Red and the victim got into a fight, which led to the woman being shot. Her name is being withheld by detectives.

Officer McKnight says Red is known to have ties to both Anderson and Marion, Indiana, which is why the department has teamed up with Marion Police.

If you know anything about Daemauze Red or where he may be, call Anderson Detective Cora Garcia at (765) 648-6729 or report an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).