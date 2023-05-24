Listen Live
It’s Official: DeSantis Files Paperwork

Published on May 24, 2023

Florida Governor, Ron DeSantis speaks at a press conference at the Eau Gallie High School aviation hangar. DeSantis announced he is asking the legislature for $75 million of federal funds to support what hes dubbed the Get There Faster initiative, aimed at boosting access to technical education programs for both high school students and adult learners.

Source: (Photo by Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is officially running for the 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination.

He filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday, which has long been expected.  DeSantis already has backing from a super PAC called Never Back Down.

He’s presenting himself as a staunchly conservative alternative to former President Trump, with less drama surrounding him.  Early polling shows him as the biggest contender for the nomination after Trump, though Trump still has a comfortable lead.

DeSantis is expected to announce his run during a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk Wednesday evening.

