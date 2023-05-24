It’s Official: DeSantis Files Paperwork

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is officially running for the 2024 Republican Presidential Nomination.

He filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Election Commission Wednesday, which has long been expected. DeSantis already has backing from a super PAC called Never Back Down.

He’s presenting himself as a staunchly conservative alternative to former President Trump, with less drama surrounding him. Early polling shows him as the biggest contender for the nomination after Trump, though Trump still has a comfortable lead.

DeSantis is expected to announce his run during a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk Wednesday evening.