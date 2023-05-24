ISP: Two Kids Who Went Missing In Perry County Were Later Found

SAINT CROIX, Ind.–Two kids who went missing Tuesday morning were found later in the day.

The Perry County Sheriff’s Office says they were called and told that a five-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy went missing just before 11 am in St. Croix. The boy was found in the woods just before 1 pm by the Perry County Sheriff’s Office. The girl was found just before 2 pm by state troopers.

Both children were treated and released by EMS personnel and released to their parents. Multiple law enforcement agencies helped in the search for the kids.

The agencies that helped in the search are as follows: Perry County Sheriff’s Office, Indiana State Police, Jasper Police, Ferdinand Police, Dubois County Sheriff’s Office, Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Branchville Prison K-9 Unit, Indiana Conservation, IDNR, Santa Claus Police, Perry County Search and Rescue, Perry County EMS, Anderson Fire Department, Central Fire Department, Perry Fire Department, US Forrest Service, Emergency Management and 9 Other State Conservation Agencies.