Could Conner Prairie Expand into Carmel?

CARMEL, Ind. — If you and your family enjoy stepping into history at Conner Prairie, you may be interested to know that the attraction is looking to expand.

Conner Prairie already covers more than 800 acres. Now, developers are wanting to rezone at least another 200 acres to add to that total.

The new land is technically in Carmel, between Allisonville Road and River Road. Developers are currently hoping to add a restaurant, education center, hotel, additional parking, and more to the living history museum.

However, not everyone is thrilled about this idea. River Road resident Mike Hannigan tells WISH-TV that he and other residents are “concerned…about lights on at night and different uses.”

Plans for the space are still subject to change. It is not clear when, or if, the proposal will be approved.