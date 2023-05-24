Four People Shot At Columbus Park, One Person Arrested

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Four people were shot at a park in Columbus Tuesday evening and one person was arrested.

It was near a basketball court in the park, say police. The shooting critically injured three of the four victims who were taken to a Columbus hospital. The three critical victims then had to be airlifted to hospitals in Indianapolis.

Columbus Police Department officers got the call about the shooting at about 7:35 p.m. Tuesday. They arrived at Lincoln Park just west of U.S. 31 and 25th Street.

Officers found multiple people with gunshot wounds. A suspect is in custody, say police.

Hamilton Community Center & Ice Arena and the park and ballfields were closed for the police investigation.

On Facebook, the police said, “We would like to thank the civilian city employees who acted quickly to ensure the safety of persons in the park as well as a large group of people inside Hamilton Center after the incident occurred.”