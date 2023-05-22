Mark Jaynes Talks Indy 500 Practice Crash

During Monday’s practice for the 107th Indianapolis 500, an otherwise beautiful day was briefly sullied by a wreck involving Stefan Wilson and Katherine Legge.

With about 50 minutes remaining in the 2-hour practice sessions, Legge ran into the back of Wilson’s car going into Turn 1, before both cars were launched into the outside wall. Legge would be able to exit her vehicle under her own power, while Wilson would need assistance. He would be placed on a backboard, put into an ambulance on a stretcher, and then taken to Methodist Hospital for further evaluation.

Dr. Julia Vazier, director of medical services for the NTT Indycar Series, said that Wilson was conscious and alert following the accident. He would give a thumbs up to the crowd as he was being loaded into the ambulance on the stretcher. Legge, for her part, said she was okay as well in an interview after being evaluated at the IU Infield Medical Hospital.

On Monday’s edition of The Ride With JMV, voice of the Indy 500 Mark Jaynes spoke to John about the weekend at the track, as well as the incident between Legge and Wilson. Both drivers look like they’ll be back to 100% soon, which Jaynes said is evidence of the increase in safety for Indycar.

“I think it’s another indication of just how far that we have come in terms of technology as it relates to safety.” Jaynes said.

He also addressed the backup plan for the drivers, specifically Wilson.

“I know that the team is already working to make the necessary repairs.” he said of Wilson. “They do have a backup car at their disposal, it is a couple of years old, but they had it here.”

